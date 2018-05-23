Woman charged for alleged attempt to kill Cop further remanded

Twenty-five-year-old, Maryanne Daby of Lot 127 D’Aguiar Park, Houston, Greater Georgetown, who was slapped with an attempted murder charge after she allegedly pointed a gun at a Police Officer and pulled the trigger, was today (Wednesday), further remanded to prison when she appeared before the Chief Magistrate.

Attorney for the accused, Mark Waldron made a lengthy bail application for his client revealing that a possession of firearm and ammunition charge, while being unlicensed for same brought against her, should be dismissed since she is licenced.

The said licence provided to the Court has expired, however Waldron noted that Daby is still within the stipulated period to have same renewed.

He further brought the Court’s attention to the outstanding ballistic report which he noted will take time to be provided by the Prosecution.

However, the Police Prosecutor maintained the Prosecution’s objections as a result of the seriousness of the offence.

Magistrate Ann McLennan told the defendant that she is remanded to prison with regard to public safety and was ordered to return to Court on May 30 2018.

Daby was reportedly firing shots in the air while partying at a racing club when she was approached by Christopher Kissoon, an off duty Officer and commanded to stop.

However, according to the Prosecutor, the irritated young woman took the said pistol and pointed it to the officer’s head and pulled the trigger. The prosecutor informed the Court that the gun jammed and did not discharge.

She was later arrested at her home and charged.