Windies fail to retain ICC Under-19 World Cup

(Sportsmax) The Windies have failed in their bid to defend the ICC Under-19 World Cup following a 76 run loss to South Africa at the Bay Oval, in Tauranga New Zealand on Wednesday.

The defeat was the second in a row for the regional team following an 8 wicket loss to New Zealand on Saturday. New Zealand, who also defeated Kenya, along with South Africa will now advance to the Super League after two successive wins in Group A. The Windies and Kenya, following back-to-back defeats, will feature in the Plate Championship.

On Wednesday, South Africa’s triumph was set up on the back of wicket keeper batsman Wandile Makwetu’s run-a-ball 99 not out and fast bowler Hermann Rolfes who took four wickets. Sent in to bat South Africa got a solid 56-0 start from openers Jiveshan Pillay (47) and Matthew Breetzke (18). The team, however, found itself in trouble at 112-5 before Makwetu’s effort with the bat carried the unit to 282-8.

In pursuit, the Windies slipped from 177-4 in the 38th over to be bowled out for 206 in 45.3 overs. Alick Athanage who added 76 off 100 and Kirstan Kallicharan (44) were the star Windies batsmen as they put on 90 runs for the fifth wicket.