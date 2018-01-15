“We have lost touch a bit with the common issues” – AFC Leader

The Alliance For Change (AFC) is satisfied with their influence within the coalition Government but realized it has lost touch a bit with the common issues.

This is according to Leader of the AFC and Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman on Monday following a press conference at the party’s office.

“Overall, I would say that we are satisfied but we are still dissatisfied with what we have not achieved and there’s much work still to be done,” he said.

In a lengthy explanation on the matter, Trotman asserted that while the party is “not perfect” it is believed that they have utilised their 12 seats in Parliament to make a significant impact.

“I just mentioned an array of Ministries that the AFC has been blessed with having oversight of, …Public Telecommunications –I am in awe at what the Minister [Cathy Hughes] has done. I’m in awe of the work Mr [Noel] Holder (Minister of Agriculture) has done against the odds at GuySuCo (Guyana Sugar Corporation) and with rice…Ministry of Business is doing things, Minister [David] Patterson (Public Infrastructure Minister), I mean nobody could say that he has not performed. So, we’re not saying that we are perfect…but we can say that what we’ve been given and working with, 12 seats in Parliament, that we have done much,” the Minister explained.

Further, the AFC Leader posited that through scrutiny of their various Ministries, the party has “done well and [they] have done better than [they] had been told that [they] would do.”

Nevertheless, he acknowledged that the AFC has become too involved in “Governmental matters” and so became a little side tracked from their duties.

“In terms of self-analysis, or maybe some self-criticism, we’ve become bogged down with Governmental matters and fighting to just get our agendas through…and we have lost touch a bit with the common issues but no one could say that we haven’t pushed the IT (Information technology) agenda, Telecommunications agenda, or Business agenda or resources or Infrastructure or Agriculture or Indigenous People’s Affairs,” Trotman said. (Ramona Luthi)