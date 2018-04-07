Venezuela forces Copa Airlines to suspend flights

… Airline says it will refund passengers

Copa Airlines, a Panamanian company, has announced that due to Venezuela’s suspension of the economic, commercial and financial relationship with the Republic of Panama, their flight services with the said country have been suspended.

The company said that as a result of the suspension, which is expected to last 90 days, Guyanese passengers who have scheduled flights to and from Venezuela in the next 90 days will be reimbursed, without penalties, for unused tickets.

An option is also available for passengers to change their flight destinations without cost.

According to reuters, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro recently suspended the airlines operation after Panama put Maduro and some 50 Venezuelan nationals on a list of those considered “high risk” for money laundering and financing terrorism.

Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela was reported saying that the suspension will hurt Venezuelans more than the regional carrier, since “Venezuelans rely on Panama to supply medicine and food that they lack.” He noted however, that his country does not want a to engage in a “diplomatic flight.”

According to reuters, various international airlines have abandoned Venezuela, with Copa being one of the few that continued operating flights. Its temporary suspension further isolates the country.

Venezuela is experiencing a severe crisis amid an economic recession, hyperinflation and shortages of food and medicine that have left millions seeking to abandon the country.

See Copa’s full statement below:

Panama City, Panama April 5, 2018 – Copa Airlines {NYSE: CPA} announces that the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela ordered, by resolution published in Official Gazette No. 6369, dated April 5, 2018, the suspension of the economic, commercial and financial relationship with subjects of the Republic of Panama, which includes the suspension of Copa Airlines’ flights to Venezuela for a period of 90 days with possible renewal.

In order to assist passengers who have scheduled flights to and from Venezuela in the next 90 days, Copa Airlines offers a reimbursement option, without penalties, of the total value of unused airline tickets. Passengers who may have initiated their flight are eligible to receive reimbursement without penalties for the unused route.

Additionally, passengers who prefer to change their final destination may do so without cost by April 20, must travel before July 4, and are subject to seat availability and the following criteria:

Passengers flying between North America and Mexico and Venezuela may change their final destination to any of the airline’s destinations in Panama, Central America, the Caribbean, Guyana, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia.

Passengers flying between Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile and Venezuela may change their final destination to any of the airline’s destinations in Panama, Central America, the Caribbean, Guyana, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia and Miami.

Passengers flying between Central America, Panama, the Caribbean, Guyana, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia and Venezuela may change their final destination to of the airline’s destinations in Panama, Central America, the Caribbean, Guyana, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia and Miami.

Due to the volume of passengers affected by this measure, the reimbursement process may take longer than usual. Copa apologizes for the inconveniences that may arise from these external events affecting the airline.

Copa Airlines reaffirms its commitment to the safety and well-being of its passengers, so it will take all steps that are within its reach to provide assistance to its passengers and reduce the impact that this measure has had on their trips.