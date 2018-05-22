Vendor robbed of motorcycle by bandits on Middle Road

A 23-year-old vendor is now counting his losses after he became the country’s latest robbery under arms victim during the wee hours of Tuesday morning as he was on Middle road, La Penitence, in the vicinity of the St Pius Ground.

The victim has been identified as Jamal McIntyre of Bagotville, West Bank Demerara.

According to information received, the incident occurred at around 02:45hrs. McIntyre had reportedly visited his girlfriend at the same location and as he was about to enter her home, two unmasked men –one of whom was armed with a handgun- approached the duo.

The men reportedly blocked the 23-year-old’s path and relieved him of his black XR motorcycle bearing licence plates CJ4530.

They then made good their escape in a western direction.

An investigation is in progress. (Ramona Luthi)