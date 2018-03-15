UPDATE: Two bandits killed, third ‘mortally wounded’ trying to rob bank customer

…fourth accomplice on motorcycle escapes

Two known criminals are now dead while another is said to be “mortally wounded” following a shooting incident with police on Thursday in the vicinity of the Kingston, Georgetown seawall.

The dead men have been identified as 46-year-old Dextroy Cordis also known as Dutty, of Grove, East Bank Demerara and Kwame Assanah [age unknown], of Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

The injured accomplice is said to be 57-year-old Errol Adams also known as Dynamite. He is said to be a known character of Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast and Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

According to police information, at around 10:30hrs today, on Robb Street, ranks of an anti-crime patrol unit, in an unmarked vehicle, acting on intelligence information, began following another motorcar that two “suspicious looking characters” were reportedly travelling in.

As the ranks continued to observe, the suspected criminals led them [police] to the Kingston Seawall where an individual who had reportedly left a city bank, had parked his motorcar.

At that time, the law enforcement officials who were on the stakeout noticed the two individuals- later identified as Cordis and Assanah, exiting their motorcar and approaching the customer’s vehicle.

One of the men was reportedly armed with a gun.

“At the same time the police anti-crime patrol, which by now was in close proximity called out to the suspicious looking characters but the one who was armed discharged several rounds at the police who returned fire,” police explained in a statement.

As such, the exchange of gunfire resulted in the two men being killed.

Police then detailed that seconds after that initial exchange of gunshot, another pair of males were observed on a CG motorcycle in close proximity to the motorcar in which the deceased men were travelling in.

One of the two persons on the motorcycle reportedly discharged several rounds at the police who again returned fire.

This second exchange resulted in the third person, Adams, being wounded.

His accomplice reportedly sped away on the motorcycle.

At the scene, a 9mm Pistol along with a magazine containing seven live rounds and four spent shells were found next to Cordis’ body.

Investigations revealed that Assanah and Adams were previously arrested in connection with several offences and Cordis was recently granted bail on a simple larceny charge with regards to ‘trunking’.

The roof and windshield of the police anti-crime vehicle was damaged by the gunfire from the suspects.

The motorcar which was driven by the now deceased Assanah was searched and police found one driver’s licence, ten passports belonging to the deceased and his family members, a key used by “trunkers”, two handcuff keys, a bandana and clothing.