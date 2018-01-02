Two cops under close arrest over rape allegation

BY MICHAEL YOUNGE

The Police Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) says it has launched an investigation into an alleged rape committed by two policemen.

The policemen who were stationed at the Turkeyen police station at the time of the alleged incident are now under close arrest as the probe continues.

The woman, making the allegations, allegedly went to the station to lodge a report against an individual who threw a squib at her son.

The woman was alleged pounced upon by the two constables while using the washroom at the station.

Inews confirmed that the victim after being traumatized by the incident reportedly the matter to senior officials in the region and was directed as to what procedure should be followed.

The ranks are maintaining their innocence and have given a different account of what they said actually took place.