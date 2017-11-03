T&T police probe pregnancy of girl, 12

(Trinidad Guardian) A teenager and two young men are expected to be questioned by police about the pregnancy of a 12-year-old schoolgirl.

The Child Protection Unit of the T&T Police Service is investigating reports that the girl had been subjected to two years of sexual abuse by relatives and neighbours.

According to reports, the girl’s 17-year-old cousin and two of his friends, ages 19 and 20, had sex with the girl earlier this year. It is not yet known who is the father of the unborn child. The girl was living with her mother in severe poverty at the time of the alleged attacks.

The series of events only came to light when the girl told her father, who was released from prison two months into her pregnancy, about her experiences. She was taken to the Princes Town Police Station where a statement was taken, then to the Princes Town District Health Facility where it was confirmed she was pregnant. She was then placed into the care of her father.

Several people were questioned about the abuse of the child but no one had been arrested up to yesterday. Police said investigators are stilling piecing the case together and more witnesses have to be interviewed.