Trio remanded over $5.3 million robbery

A trio appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Monday morning and were all remanded to prison for reportedly executing a $5.3 million robbery.

The men, 34-year-old Alvin Solomon of Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD), Asif Khan, 54 of 149 Bel West, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and 27-year-old Winston Raymond of Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD), all denied the allegation read to them by City Magistrate, Judy Latchman.

That charge alleged that they robbed Inshan Alli Bacchus of $5 million cash along with 49 rounds of ammunition, one computer bag and a cell phone; with a total value of $5.3 million on February 26 2018 at Alexander Street, Georgetown.

Solomon was slapped with a second charge; that of being in possession of ammunition while not being licensed for same.

The defendants were represented by Attorneys at Law Dexter Todd, Tiffany Jeffrey and Adrian Thompson.

They made bail applications on the grounds that their clients were never placed in an Identification Parade.

According to Todd, Solomon who is a Taxi Driver was stopped by Police ranks who arrested him and took him into Police custody in their vehicle. His vehicle was driven to the Police Station by a Police. He noted that his client’s vehicle was searched without him being present.

However, Police Prosecutor, Arvin Moore told the Court that some $600,000 along with the stolen ammunition was discovered in Solomon’s car.

The items were reportedly stolen form Bacchus when the trio broke into his vehicle which was parked.

They were all remanded to prison and will return to Court on March 19 2018.