Trio accused of stealing pressure washer granted bail

Three men appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday before Magistrate Leron Daly to answer to an unlawful possession charge.

Kenrick Charles, 25, of lot 110 Eccles Park East Bank Demerara, Michael Hores, 18, of 103 Middle Road La Penitence and Jermain Mc Leod of 122 Meadowbrook, East La Penitence were all charged jointly in the matter.

The court heard that on April 10, 2018 while in the Georgetown magisterial district they had in their possession a water pump (pressure washer) said to be stolen or unlawfully obtained, property of Darian La Rose.

According to the facts produced, on the day in question police ranks were on mobile patrol duty when they stopped a motorcar that the men were occupants of.

A search was carried out on the vehicle and the pressure washer mentioned was found in the trunk of the vehicle.

The defendants were then questioned by the ranks as it relates to the ownership of the item but they all allegedly failed to give a tangible reason or explanation for being in possession of same.

They were were subsequently placed into custody.

The trio pleaded not guilty and were placed on $50,000 bail each.

The matter was adjourned until April, 27.