Trinidad rattled by two earthquakes, hours apart

(CMC) – Two earthquakes rattled Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday night as the region continues to be jolted by a series of earthquakes in recent months, the Trinidad-based Seismic Research centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI) has reported.

It said that the first quake, which measured 4.6, occurred at 7:35 pm (local time) and had a depth of 10 kilometres.

The location was Latitude: 10.20N, Longitude: 62.19W and the SRC said it was felt 81 km west of San Fernando, south of here, 91 km south west of Port of Spain, and 112 km south west of Arima, east of here.

The SRC said that the second quake, which occurred less than three hours later, had a magnitude of 4.4 and was located Latitude: 11.83N, Longitude: 60.71W and also at a depth of 10 km.

This quake was also felt in Scarborough in Tobago and 118 km east south east of St George’s, Grenada.

There have been no reports of injuries or destruction as a result of the recent quakes.

Last Friday, the SRC reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted several Caribbean islands and in recent weeks, several Caribbean countries have been rattled by earthquakes. In January an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 jolted the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa as well as the Mexican state of Quintana Roo and Belize.

Last month, Trinidad and Tobago was rattled by two earthquakes within a one week period. They measured 4.5 and 4.7 respectively.