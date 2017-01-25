RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
‘TO HAVE OR TO HOARD?’
Guyana Govt to move against businesses hoarding foreign currency – Jordan Finance Minister Winston Jordan has warned of attempts to lower the value of domestic...
Police detain 3 suspects in high speed chase, hunting fourth
Three men were earlier today apprehended by police while a fourth is being hunted, following a car chase on the East Coast Public Road. Reports...
Sinkhole junction at Kitty Sea Wall to become roundabout
...will improve traffic flow- MoPI A roundabout will be constructed at the Kitty Sea Wall where the sinkholes occurred to create a smoother flow of...
GRA announces commencement of “WW” registration series
The Guyana Revenue Authority is advising the general public that the Motor vehicle registration series “WW” has commenced. The previous “VV” motor vehicle registration...
Anti-doping tribunal’s verdict on Russell expected on January 31
The anti-doping tribunal hearing West Indies allrounder Andre Russell's case is set to deliver its verdict on January 31. The independent tribunal is looking into...
Proposed EBD bypasses to cater for elderly, persons with disabilities – Vaughn
The proposed East Bank Demerara (EBD) pedestrian and vehicle bypasses will have features to cater for all Guyanese, including the elderly and those with...
Samsung blames Note7 fires on faulty batteries, delays new phone
(AFP) The world’s biggest smartphone maker Samsung yesterday blamed faulty batteries for the fires that hit its flagship Galaxy Note7 device last year, as...
Brothers charged in sexual assault of 5-yr-old in Jamaica
(Jamaica Observer) Two brothers were yesterday charged by investigators assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), Spanish...
Regional consultation next month to discuss ending of HIV/AIDS by 2030
(CMC) A two-day consultation on ending HIV and AIDS in the Caribbean by 2030 will be held in Trinidad and Tobago early next month. The...
Consumers respond in kind to foisted parking meters
With a lot of uncertainty prevailing over whether or not, the Mayor and City Council (MCC) initiated parking meters are in full effect, citizens ...