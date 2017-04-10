Texas step-dad accused of killing pregnant teen was also baby’s father

(New York Post) A pregnant Texas teenager who was killed last month by her step-father – who was also the baby’s father – was fewer than two weeks away from giving birth to their second child together, reports said.

Recently released police documents revealed that the unborn baby of 15-year-old Jennifer Delgado still had a pulse when first responders arrived at the San Antonio, Texas, home she shared with her step-father Armando Garcia-Ramires, a 36-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico, the San Antonio Express News reported.

According to police, the teenager had revealed to her biological mother that Garcia-Ramires was the father of her unborn child and her 1-year-old baby boy. The man had impregnated the 15-year-old about a month after ICE agents released him from custody for the second time.

The mother, who has not be identified, apparently did not go to police with the news.

Police said that on March 6, Garcia-Ramires called his ex-wife so they could meet so he would give her some money that they had been arguing about.

The two met at a creek near her apartment, after he allegedly threatened to kill himself. He allegedly told the woman that “he could not live without her” and then shot himself.

Garcia-Ramires was taken to University Hospital with a gunshot wound to his chin.

Police said they checked in on Delgado after they were informed of the incestuous relationship. When they arrived at her mother’s apartment, first responders found the teen’s body with her 1-year-old child sitting next to her.

Garcia-Ramires allegedly shot her at least four times in the head and once in the chest, police said.

Delgado was reportedly taken to the hospital for an emergency C-section, but the child could not be saved.

Garcia-Ramires has been charged with two counts of capital murder.

According to the Washington Times, Garcia-Ramires was allowed to stay in the U.S. following two arrests by immigration agency, most recently in April 2015 after he allegedly attempted to smuggle five illegal immigrants into the US.