Teen busted at CJIA with cocaine in handbag

Ranks of the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) working at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) conducted a search on a female teenage passenger who was scheduled to travel to the USA and found a quantity of suspected cocaine concealed in her handbag.

This publication was informed that the total weight of the suspected narcotics is approximately 2.660 kilograms.

The 19-year-old suspect reportedly resides on the East Coast of Demerara and was accompanied to the airport by her mother and family members.

INews was informed that three persons, including the young woman and her mother are currently in custody assisting with the investigation.