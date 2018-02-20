Teen accused of attempted murder remanded

A 19-year-old, East Bank Demerara (EBD) teen was on Tuesday morning arraigned for the indictable offence of attempted murder at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Moris Khan of Old Road Craig, EBD was not allowed to plead to the indictable charge read to him by the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

The charge against him alleged that on February 15, 2018 at Old Road Craig, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Oswald Obrien with intent to murder.

According to Police Prosecutor, Bharat Mangru the Virtual Complainant (VC) is currently hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

He revealed that on the day of the incident, the defendant allegedly took up a bicycle bar and dealt Obrien several lashes about his body.

The man fell to the ground unconscious and was picked up and rushed to the hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Bail was refused and Khan was remanded to prison to return on March 16, 2018.