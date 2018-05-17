Suspect accused of stabbing Mahaica vendor to death remanded

A 30-year-old man was on Thursday arraigned for the May 14, 2018 murder of Belmonte, Mahaica Vendor, Fareez Yassem, 30, when he appeared at the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Wonda Fortune.

Malcom Brown of Belmonte, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara was not required to plead to the indictable charge when it was read to him.

He was remanded to prison until June 8, 2018.

INews had reported that on the day in question, the father of three was stabbed to death, allegedly by Brown, at his residence during the wee hours of the morning.

Yassem, sustained some 12 stab wounds about his body after he confronted the alleged bandit who was at the time, attempting to break into his [Yassem’s] storage bond.

Based on reports received, the now dead man was awakened by a sound emanating from the lower flat of the house and as such, he went to inquire.

As he walked down the flight of stairs, he reportedly saw the suspect trying to gain access to his bond resulting in a confrontation and ultimately a scuffle.

It was during the physical altercation that the suspect reportedly whipped out a knife and dealt Yassem several stabs to his body.

From all indications, the injured man fell into a drain and died almost immediately while the perpetrator made good his escape.

However, he reportedly left his pedal cycle and one side of a slipper behind.

Yassem was described as a hustler who earned an honest living to provide for his family.

His wife was at home with the couple’s three children, at the time of the incident.