Spurned Constable found guilty of assaulting woman

Police constable Robert Hendricks on Wednesday appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was charged and found guilty of assaulting Shonnette Smith.

Hendricks who is attached to the Brickdam Police Station slapped the woman several times on January 26, 2017, while they were in a minibus in the vicinity of High Street, Georgetown.

The court found Hendricks guilty of the unlawful assault and he was fined $10,000 or serve three weeks in prison.

On the day in question the constable was seated in the conductors seat next to the victim when the officer placed his hands around the woman and she pushed it away.

However, Hendricks placed his hand again after which the woman brushed it away a second time.

Enraged, the officer then placed his hands around the woman’s waist and told her if she moved his hands again he would assault her.

Smith subsequently removed his hands and was dealt three slaps to her face.