So far more buildings destroyed by fire in 2017 compared to 2016 – Gentle

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) says it will be taking strict action against persons who commit arson. This comes on the heels of several recent fires that were found to be caused by acts of arson.

The majority of the fires that occurred for the year thus far have been in dwelling houses. During an interview with the Government Information Agency (GINA), Chief Fire Officer, Marlon Gentle said that 12 of the fires were deliberately set by people.

“That is an area that I need to focus on… it seems that more and more persons are opting to use fires to settle scores or to end disputes… that fire that has occurred on the East Bank is being investigated and it appears to be some act of a person setting fire to the building,” the Fire Chief stated.

Gentle was referring to the most recent fire that occurred yesterday on the wooden two storey lot 89 Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home, which was reportedly set alight by the head of the home 52-year-old Rampersaud Seepersaud after his wife of 15-years had moved out with their two children over his reported abusive behaviour.

The GFS said it received 152 emergency calls thus far for 2017 as opposed to 389 for the corresponding period last year. This reflects a 61 per cent decrease in the number of calls the fire service received for fires. However, more buildings were destroyed by fire this year (23) up to date, when compared to the 18 that occurred in 2016 over the corresponding period.

“We have seven buildings being severely damaged this year, as against six buildings last year (corresponding period), and nine buildings slightly damaged against eight buildings. In other words, 39 buildings were involved in fires this year, and 32 were involved last year (corresponding period), just a slight increase of seven buildings,” the Fire Chief pointed out.

Gentle emphasised that the GFS, in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will ensure the law is brought to bear on arsonists. The Fire Chief stressed that, “we would like to send a strong message that so long as our investigations lead to that aspect or the aspects of persons deliberately setting fires to these buildings, maliciously, which is a criminal offence, we would support law enforcement agencies in ensuring that these persons are brought to justice.”

However, Gentle is urging members of the public to practice fire safety measures and take responsibility for the environment in which they reside.