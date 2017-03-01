‘RUNAWAY TEENS’: Search on for missing teen sisters from Enmore

parents seeking help from public to locate them

By Ramona Luthi

An Enmore family is now pleading for assistance from the general public in efforts to find their two daughters who ‘went missing’ from their home last night.

The teens were identified as 18-year-old Nimoutie Hiralall (aka Nikita) and her sister Tresha Hiralall (aka Alia), who turned 17 years old today. They are both of lot 183 Beezie, Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

INews was informed that the teens were last seen playing dominoes under their home with their 14-year-old brother at around 19:00hrs last night.

However, their brother, Alex Hiralall, recalled that his father called him away to assist with something, and when he returned to his siblings, they were not in sight. The young boy relayed that he informed his parents who quickly checked the house for the two girls. However, they were not found.

The teens’ brother told this online publication that his parents, Chandanie Hiralall (aka Shanta) and Deoraj Hiralall (aka Sunil) called the homes of neighbours and other relatives, but no one had seen the girls. The teens reportedly have no cellular phones, so their parents had no way to contact them.

As such, they went to the Enmore Police Station to make a report, but police told them to return this morning.

INews understands that just a week ago, Tresha Hiralall left home, for school and ran away for two days, and it was only after someone reported seeing her to the police, that she was found and returned home.

The younger teen was reportedly found at the home of her alleged boyfriend who resides in Annandale, East Coast Demerara.

A search has been launched and the Hiralalls are asking that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the two sisters to contact them on 592-256-4139 or 592-662-4342.