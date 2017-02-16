RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Ruling on presidential term limit case deferred to February 21
Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Carl Singh has deferred his ruling on the presidential term limit case until February 21. He was expected to rule...
5 charged for execution of Berbice woman
Five persons, including a tattoo artists and a Jamaican National were this morning arraigned for the execution style killing of Lilawattie Muhammed, 45, in...
So far more buildings destroyed by fire in 2017 compared to 2016 – Gentle
...says GFS will work with Police to take action against arsonists The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) says it will be taking strict action against persons...
ECD mother, daughter died as a result of smoke inhalation – PM report
A post mortem examination conducted on the young mother and her toddler who were both set alight at their Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD)...
‘Drunk’ driver flees scene after slamming into GPL pole in Best village
Ranks of the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station are currently looking for the driver of a motorcar that slammed into a GPL pole around 16:00 hrs...
Football headers ‘linked to brain damage’
By Smitha Mundasad, Health reporter (BBC) Repeated headers during a footballer's professional career may be linked to long-term brain damage, according to tentative evidence from...
120 employees on the breadline as GTT restructures
The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT), has today announced that 120 positions in its company would be made redundant over the next 12...
LETTER: Judge Chang made a wise ruling mandating a referendum on Constitutional changes
Dear Editor, This has reference to a recent news item on the Privy Council Brexit ruling by the UK Supreme Court. In the UK, there...
Parking meter deal will have repercussions for future generations if not rescinded -TIGI
The Transparency Institute Guyana Inc (TIGI) has issued a strongly worded statement against the controversial parking meter project- calling for the deal to be...
AFC Councillor, father in custody for death of alleged Good Hope thief
By Ramona Luthi Two persons are now in custody regarding the death of an alleged thief yesterday afternoon at Good Hope, East Bank Essequibo. Police...