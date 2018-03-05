Ramjattan apologises for recent outburst

Vice President and Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan, today, publicly apologised to the Guyana Press Association (GPA) executive and veteran journalist Denis Chabrol following severe criticisms he (Ramjattan) received due to his handling of an interview with members of the media recently.

During an engagement with media operatives today, Minister Ramjattan said he would hope that they could bury the hatchet and move on to a better professional relationship; one that does not include derogatory terms and name calling. The Minister therefore reached out to Chabrol by shaking his hands and apologising for his previous hostile approach.

The Minister’s decision to apologise publicly came days after the GPA expressed dissatisfaction with a written apology he (Ramjattan) had dispersed earlier.

Ramjattan’s intemperate outburst occurred last Wednesday at the Police Sports Club Ground after the farewell parade of outgoing Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud, when Ramjattan was approached by media operatives for a comment on the firearms dealer licence scandal involving Persaud. (Samuel Sukhnandan)