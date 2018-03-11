PYO makes donation to Kitty Fire Victims

The Central G/Town Progressive Youth Organization (PYO) on Saturday visited some of the persons affected by the Kitty Fire that engulfed three buildings and damaging another last Wednesday.

They presented the families with food supplies, toiletries and educational materials for the children who also suffered greatly.

A positive chat was given to encourage the children to remain focused on their school work and pursue education as that can never be taken away. Most of the fire victims recalled that they were in shock when the incident was occurring and said this experience will change their lives.

Nevertheless, in their discussions, the group and the victims agreed that LIFE is most important.

The PYO group brought greetings from the General Secretary, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo and the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) and conveyed that the party was in solidarity and in support of all those affected by this tragic incident.