PSC ‘deeply saddened’ at passing of Kenneth Joseph

The Private Sector Commission(PSC) has extended sincere condolences to the family of Mr Kenneth Joseph, and to the members of the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana, on the passing of this stalwart son of the soil.

According to the PSC it has collaborated with Joseph on a number of issues over the years and “has been impressed by his insightful contributions to our dialogue.”

“It was a pleasure to work with Mr Joseph and we are deeply saddened at his passing” said the PSC.