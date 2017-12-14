Procurement officer charged with defrauding man of over $5M

A 21-year-old procurement officer was on Thursday before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan charged with carrying out an over $5M fraud.

Micheal Sonaram of Flying Fish Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown denied that between October 1-31, 2017, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he obtained the sum of $5.5 million from Ahmad Singh falsely pretending that he was in a position to import a pick up.

Also between the said period, he also denied obtaining the sum of $300,000 from Ahmad Singh falsely pretending that he was in a position to grant him a firearm and firearm licence.

Finally, between September 1-30, 2017, at Georgetown, he obtained $25,000 from Ahmad Singh falsely pretending that he was in a position to grant him an National Identification Card.

He was granted bail in the sum of $150,000 and will return to Court on January 11, 2017.