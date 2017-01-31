President calls for closer ties between Chinese, Guyanese

…ushers in Chinese New Year

The Chinese New Year was celebrated in fine style at the soon-to-be-opened New Thriving Restaurant at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD). Ushering in the Year of the Rooster was President David Granger.

The President, while addressing the gathering of Chinese nationals and other invited guests, called for a deepening of the bonds of friendship between Guyanese and Chinese. Granger noted the proficiency of Chinese nationals in Guyana and lauded their contribution to the country.

“You are welcome today, as you were welcomed in 1853. Guyana will continue to observe the 12th of January as Chinese Arrival Day to commemorate the contribution of our Chinese community to the enrichment of our culture and the development of our nation.”

On January 6 of this year, Granger had issued an executive order designating January 12 as Chinese Arrival Day in Guyana (as it was January 12, 1853 that the Chinese first arrived). The notice had pointed out the significant contributions made by the Chinese to the growth and development of Guyana.

“Their imprint could readily be seen in Guyanese cuisine and in their involvement in commerce as shopkeepers and businessmen. It is hoped that Chinese Arrival Day will foster a greater appreciation for their history and contributions and further enrich the cosmopolitan nature of Guyana’s citizenry,” the notice stated.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Cui Jianchun, called on Chinese nationals living in Guyana to do their best to live up to the expectations of the people of Guyana and the Guyanese Government.

The 2017 New Year is the Year of the Rooster. Coming after the Year of the Monkey, this New Year is called a Fire Rooster Year, as it is also associated with the element fire. The Chinese believe that both the Zodiac sign and the element play key roles in someone’s personality and destiny.