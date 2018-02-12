Cops probing report of rape of female Special Constable

Police say they are probing an alleged report of rape committed on an 18-year-old Special Constable by a regular Constable which reportedly occurred about 03:45hrs on Saturday February 10, 2018, at a hotel on Werk-en-Rust.

According to the police, their investigations revealed that the victim and suspect who are acquaintances booked in at the hotel after a night-out together.

However, the victim alleged that the suspect, who is currently assisting with the investigation, had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

Investigators are expected to complete and forward the case file for advice.