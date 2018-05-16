Police recover stolen car, valuables from Diamond robbery

Officers form the “A” Division last evening reportedly recovered a motorcar which was stolen along with other valuables from the home of a Block X Diamond East Bank Demerara (EBD) couple.

According to the police, the couple were robbed around 01:30h on May 13.

Acting on information received, the ranks went to a location at North Ruimveldt about 17:15hrs and found the Toyota Allion with false registration plates, parked on the public road.

While the items have been recovered, no arrest has yet been made.