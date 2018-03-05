Police Force could soon be stripped of authority to grant firearm licences

Following the recent controversy surrounding the outgoing Top Cop applying to, and granting himself approval for a gun licence, the Government has hinted that it could soon strip the Guyana Police Force (GPF) of the authority of issuing firearm licences as consideration is now being given to amending the current regulations.

Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan told a news conference earlier today (Monday) that he would also seek the advice of Attorney General, Basil Williams on the matter so as to prepare for any changes to be made.

Even though the law requires all firearm applications to be sent to the Firearms Licensing Approval Board, the Police Commissioner still has the authority to issue the licence.

This was the recent case with outgoing Police Chief Sellall Persaud who issued himself a gun licence and a firearms dealer’s licence, which has since resulted in a great deal of controversy.

The dealership licence was subsequently revoked by Minister Ramjattan, who said the Top Cop did not follow due process and that the system must be revised.

Persaud on the other hand had claimed that he did nothing unethical as it is customary for outgoing police chiefs to grant themselves a gun licence, stating that it has happened in the past.