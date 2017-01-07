Police arrest man who threatened to kill mother with unlicenced gun

Police yesterday arrested a 22 year old self-employed male at his Vigilance ECD home, for unlawful possession of a .32 pistol and threatening behaviour.
About 12:20hrs, ranks responded to a report of threats made by the suspect’s mother who alleged that he threatened to kill her with a gun.
The suspect who was at home, was told of the allegation and arrested. A search of the house revealed the unlicensed weapon concealed in a Video Cassette Recorder (VCR) casing. He has since admitted ownership of the firearm, and is being processed for court.