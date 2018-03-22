Pedestrian killed after walking into path of vehicle driven by drunken driver- Police

A hire car driver, who according to the police was intoxicated, is currently in custody following a fatal accident which occurred about 20:25hrs on Wednesday at the Letter Kenny Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is pedestrian Donavan Baromasi, 54, of 86 Bloomfield, Corentyne .

According to the police, the vehicle, HB 7178, which was driven by a 33-year-old resident of Rose Hall Town, Corentyne was reportedly proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road when Baromasi allegedly walked across the road from north to south into the path of the vehicle and was struck.

The pedestrian was rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival.

This publication was informed that a post mortem examination will be conducted tomorrow .

The driver is assisting with the investigation.

