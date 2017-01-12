Patentia business bond destroyed by fire

A businessman is now counting his losses after a fire of unknown origin destroyed his Lot 21 East Patentia Housing scheme building which was recently converted into a bond that stores mainly electronics, cosmetics and other accessories.

The incident reportedly occurred just before dawn, today.

Inews understands that the building belongs to Roopnarine Satnarine ,who is said to be the owner of Body Line Beauty World and Price Buster Trading in America St, Georgetown.

The bond was reportedly unoccupied and was without electricity.

This morning, fire fighters were seen attempting to contain the blaze while police investigators were on site gathering reports.

According to a neighbour of the bond, Fredrick Williams, he was preparing meals just as the events unfolded.

The man who was visibly shaken noted that his home also suffered damages from the fire.

Meanwhile, this online publication was informed that Satnarine’s bond prior to the fire, was robbed on three occasions.



Investigations are ongoing.