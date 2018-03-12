Outrage as Ugandan MP says ‘beat your wife’

A Ugandan MP has been told to apologise to victims of domestic violence after saying men should “beat” their wives.

Onesimus Twinamasiko said on Ugandan television channel NTV “as a man, you need to discipline your wife.

“You need to touch her a bit, you tackle her, beat her somehow to really streamline her.”

His words have met with strong criticism from social media users, with one leading women’s rights group in Uganda saying he should seek therapy.

“Mr Twinamasiko should make a public apology to all women who have experienced violence,” Diana Kagere of the Center for Domestic Violence Prevention (CEDOVIP) told the BBC.

“He should do the honourable thing and withdraw that statement. It’s really a shock that a member of parliament would justify violence in any way. This is about crime.”

More than one in five women aged 15-49 have experienced domestic or sexual violence in Uganda, according to a government report published last year.

In an interview with BBC Focus on Africa, Mr Twinamasiko attempted to clarify his comments with reference to his own marriage, saying:

“I don’t mean beatings which cause injuries or death – but a slap – I would feel fine! Because it’s calling me to order. We would sit down and sort it out.

“I was slapped once by my wife and it was OK with me, because we sorted out our differences. I also slapped her once. She had wronged me.”

But Ms Kagere said that Mr Twinamasiko’s attitude was damaging.

“We believe there is no violent solution whatsoever. You never know how far a slap can go.”

She says there are other ways to resolve conflict, including “time out, speaking out and finding amicable solutions.

“As a couple they can go for couple’s counselling,” Ms Kagere says regarding the violence the MP describes in his own marriage.

“Many men… their own inner pride stops them from seeking our services, but we want to encourage them that it’s OK to reach out for support in this matter.” (Excerpts from BBC)