Opposition Leader submits list of nominees for new GECOM Chairman

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo has released the names of the six nominees for the new Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairman, with a “significant” number coming from a list proposed by civil society.

They are: Lawrence Latchmansingh, Ramesh Dookhoo, Norman Mc Lean, Christopher Ram, Ryhaan Shaw and Professor James Rose.

At a press conference earlier today, Jagdeo disclosed that the names were already submitted to President David Granger.

The Opposition, a few days ago, sought to engage the private sector and a number of religious and civil society organisations on the issue. (Story and photo by Carl Croker)