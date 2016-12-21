Opposition Leader submits list of nominees for new GECOM Chairman

0
60

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo has released the names of the six nominees for the new Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairman, with  a “significant” number coming from a list proposed by civil society.

dsc_6910They are: Lawrence Latchmansingh, Ramesh Dookhoo, Norman Mc Lean, Christopher Ram, Ryhaan Shaw and Professor James Rose.

At a press conference earlier today, Jagdeo disclosed that the names were already submitted to President David Granger.

The Opposition, a few days ago, sought to engage the private sector and a number of religious and civil society organisations on the issue. (Story and photo by Carl Croker) 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Let us hear from you...