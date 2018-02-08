Opposition Leader rejects President’s Chancellor, CJ nominees

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has rejected the appointment of Justice Kenneth Benjamin as Chancellor of the Judiciary and Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards as Chief Justice following their nomination by President David Granger.

Jagdeo dispatched a letter to the President today after he was invited to another meeting to discuss these matters. The meeting was not confirmed by the Ministry of the Presidency after it was scheduled last month.

The Opposition Leader letter said “Pursuant to our meeting held on January 3rd 2018, I have duly considered the two (2) nominees for whom you seek my agreement for appointment as Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice, respectively, in accordance with Article 127 (1) of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.”

“As promised, I have done the requisite due diligence. It is with deep regret that I inform you that I am unable to offer my agreement to the appointment of Mr. Justice Kenneth Andrew Charles Benjamin,as Chancellor of the Judiciary and Madam Justice Yonette Decina Cummings-Edwards O.R., as Chief Justice”.

Jagdeo said that he remained cognizant of the fundamental importance of securing substantive appointments to these two high constitutional offices.

“As a result, I am committed to continuous engagement with your Excellency until there is due compliance with Article 127 (1) of the Constitution”.

Jagdeo said that