NARROW ESCAPE: Several persons including women, children escape death

as speeding minibus ends up in ditch

Several persons including a woman and her children returning home from church miraculously escape death this afternoon when a speeding minibus collided with a Rav-4 vehicle and ended up in a ditch near the access road to Parfaite Harmonie at Schnoord on the West Bank of Demerara.

The incident occurred around 12:50 hrs today when the minibus, which was racing towards the Demerara Harbour Bridge, tried to overtake a vehicle about to turn at the alternative access road to Parfaite Harmonie.

The minibus slammed into the side of the turning Toyota RAV4 vehicle and ended up a good 200 feet away in a ditch at the side of the road. The occupants of the RAV4 vehicle included the female driver and her two children. They were returning home from attending church at Goed Fortuin. The female driver was bleeding profusely and had to be rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital after she kept crying out that her head was paining.

Reports at the scene indicate that the mostly young occupants in the minibus at the time were en route to a ‘creek’ on the highway for a Sunday outing. They all miraculously escaped with minor injuries. A police rank arrived at the scene shortly after and was seen taking notes and talking to those involved.