Mother of 1 stabbed, reportedly by ex

A 24-year-old mother was on Tuesday reportedly stabbed by the father of her child while she was walking in the vicinity of D’Urban Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

The injured woman has been identified as Lashonna Boyle.

According to police information, Boyle was walking along D’Urban Street after dropping her child to school nearby when she was pounced on by her ex, Cleveland Williams.

The man reportedly held Boyle down and stabbed her two times in the back before fleeing the scene and leaving the injured woman lying on the ground.

Public spirited persons rushed Boyle to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she is said to be in a stable condition.

Williams is being hunted by police.