Missing Buxton fisherman found dead at Charity

The partially decomposed body of missing fisherman Collin Nickleson was on Wednesday morning found floating in the Pomeroon River, in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).
The body was recovered from the river by detectives attached to the Charity Police Station.
Reports are the body was immediately autopsied and it was revealed that the 63-year-old man died as a result of drowning. The post-mortem was conducted by Government Pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh at the Suddie Mortuary.
Nickleson, a fisherman of Buxton, East Coast Demerara, went missing on January 23. His son, Collis Nickleson, identified his father’s body on Wednesday. Collin Nickleson was last seen at Charity. Reports are on January 23, another fisherman reported to the Charity Police Station that Nikleson had fallen overboard from a fishing vessel. This newspaper was told that the man related to Police that at about 21:00hrs he was in his fishing boat when he heard someone saying that a man fell overboard from another boat.
He said he then learnt that it was Nikleson, who fell overboard from “Big Bird” wharf. The fisherman had journeyed to Charity to work on a fishing vessel.
Following the autopsy, the body was then handed over to family members for burial.