Miner stabbed to death by colleague in BV confrontation

Police are investigating a murder after a miner was on Saturday morning stabbed to death in an altercation with another man, who this publication was informed, is known to him.

The now dead miner has been identified as 23-year-old Edward Bevaney of Ogle Street, Triumph East Coast Demerara (ECD).

This publication was reliably informed that Bevaney allegedly received multiple stab wounds about his body from Rawle Monrio, 35, of Ann’s Grove ECD.

Munrio, INews understands, during his altercation with Bevaney at Beterverwagting (BV), ECD, reportedly received a chop wound to his left arm and a stab wound to left chest.

Based on information received, the men used to work together in the interior several years ago but parted ways over a sour business deal.

The two crossed each others path when Munrio visited a shop in BV around 8:00h, where he was residing, and left his bicycle unattended.

When he returned and saw the bicycle missing he reportedly made inquiries and was told that Bevaney was the one that retrieved it.

A confrontation subsequently ensued between the two men, with Bevaney reportedly being armed with a cutlass and a knife.

Investigators at the scene of the crime were told that during the confrontation Bevaney allegedly fired a chop which Munrio bared with his left hand.

Munrio then pulled out what was described as an ice pick from his waist and dealt Bevaney several stabs about his body.

This publication was informed that Bevaney jumped into a nearby trench when he received the stabbed wounds.

At this point the police, who were summoned, arrived at the scene and escorted the two men to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Bevaney was pronounced dead on arrival, while Munrio is presently receiving treatment.

The ice pick was recovered from the crime scene.

Investigations are ongoing.