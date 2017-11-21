Update: Meten-Meer-Zorg woman said to be stable following chopping attack

– 58-year-old male suspect to be arraigned on Wednesday- Police

A 23-year-old sales clerk is now said to be in a stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation after being the victim of a chopping attack in front of her home in Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara on Sunday evening.

This is according to Police “D” Division Commander, Leslie James on Tuesday afternoon following a telephone interview with INews.

The victim has been identified as Narainie Gopaul of lot 74 Railway View, Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara.

Based on information received, Gopaul was in the process of entering her yard at around 23:00hrs on the day in question when she was attacked by a man brandishing a cutlass.

The suspect reportedly dealt the woman several chops about her body including her arms and legs. He subsequently fled the scene, only to be apprehended moments later by Police “D” Division ranks.

Gopaul was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in a critical state then subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she remains.

Further probes into the incident revealed that the suspect is known to the victim.

Commander James told this online publication that it has been reported that the man would often “trouble” Gopaul but she would continually ignore him.

Moreover, the Guyana Police Force in a released statement said that the suspect, a 58-year-old male, of the aforementioned village “once shared a relationship” with Gopaul.

It has not yet been determined what may have triggered his reaction on Sunday last to attack the young lady.

According to the Police statement, the suspect is expected to be arraigned before a Magistrate tomorrow (Wednesday). (Ramona Luthi)