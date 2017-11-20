Mechanic charged for allegedly stealing motorcycle from cop

Mohammed Edon, 30, a mechanic, of James Street, Albouystown appeared with his lawyer, Paul Fung-A-Fat, before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Monday Morning.

According to the Police’s case Edon allegedly stole from the person of Samuel Scotland, a rank of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), one motorcycle valued at $185,000 between August 6, 2017 and August 7, 2017 at La Penitence Public Road in Georgetown.

However defense counsel for the accused in an application for bail contended that his client did not steal anyone’s motorcycle, arguing rather that on August 6, 2017, a man, the accused knew only as “Carl”, brought to the defendant the said motorcycle for repairs. He performed the task as instructed and genuinely did not and in no way could have reasonably known that the vehicle was stolen.

Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves said that on the sixth day of August the complainant parked his motorcycle at his place of abode only to discover the following day that same was missing. Sometime later that day, he spotted the accused riding the stolen motorcycle and made a report to the Police, leading to Edon’s arrest.

The prosecution relayed that upon his arrest, Edon told investigating ranks that he had bought the motorcycle from someone and carried out repairs. Charges followed this caution statement.

Bail was set to the sum of $150,000 and the case will be called again on December 4, 2017.