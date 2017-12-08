Man who choked & robbed female RBL security guard shot, apprehended

A Lodge, Princess Street man who was attempting to rob a Republic Bank Limited (RBL) employee was earlier this morning (Friday) shot.

The 27-year-old suspect was shot at around 5:15hrs after he scaled the fence of the Bank’s Waterloo Street location.

According to Police reports, after scaling the fence, the man attacked the female security guard, reportedly choking and robbing her of her cellphone valued $35,000 and escaped.

After the crime was committed, the victim alerted her supervisor and shortly after, security personnel from a private security company responded and based on the description given began searching for the robber who was said to be in close proximity of the crime scene.



According to the Police, on being approached, the suspect allegedly drew a cutlass and attacked an armed personnel who discharged a round which struck the suspect on the right lower limb.

The cellphone was retrieved and the victim had to seek medical attention for “severe pain around the neck.”

The injured suspect was treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and discharged.

He is currently in Police custody assisting with the investigation.