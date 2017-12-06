Man gets 2 years jail for fondling 7-year-old

The Diamond man who earlier this year appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charged for sexually assaulting a minor was on Wednesday jailed for two years when he appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Anansuaruddin Khan, 36, of Diamond New Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was told that the Court believed the evidence presented by the Prosecution and as such he was found guilty as charged of the offence.

The charge alleged that between June 1 and June 30, 2017, in Georgetown he sexually assaulted the seven-year-old girl.

The accused was granted $150,000 bail on his first appearance but has been on trial for the matter since.

According to reports, Khan, a taxi driver, was entrusted by the girl’s mother to collect the child from school each day and drop her home.

However, he reportedly committed the act while doing so. This was reported to the mother by the child. As such the woman made a report at the Police Station and Khan was arrested.