Man charged with causing death of elderly woman gets bail

Narsigh Jagsar, of Supply, Mahaica, East Coast Demarara was on Thursday released on $300,000 bail after he appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh in the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.

Jagsar was remanded to prison on March 5, 2018 for causing the death of 87-year-old Lydia Rodriguez, called “Aunty Baby”, of Lot 51 North Melanie who was struck down around 06:00hrs on the Melanie Public Road.

Reports stated that minibus BKK 6714, which was being driven by Jagsar was proceeding west along the southern lane of the said road while the pedestrian was standing on the northern side of the road.

However, as the minibus approached, Rodriguez began to cross the road from north to south, ending up on the southern lane. As such, she was struck by the vehicle.

Rodriguez, who sustained head injuries, was picked up by public-spirited persons in an unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyser test conducted on Jagsar showed no trace on alcohol in his system.

The accused, who is represented by Bernard Da Silva, is expected to return to court on April 5.