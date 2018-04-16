Makeup artist “Lola” in court again, this time for assault

Lolita Callender popularly known as makeup artist “Lola Doll” found herself in the headlines yet again, this time being charged for engaging in a serious fight with another woman which reportedly caused her to lose three of her finger nails.

Callender of East Ruimveldt appeared before City Magistrate, Judy Latchman and denied that on April 6, 2018 at Leopold Street, she assaulted Onika Pompey, a model, so as to inflict grievous bodily harm.

Pompey, 28, of Barima Avenue, Bel Air Park was however also charged for unlawfully wounding Callender on the same day at the said location.

According to the facts of the matter, there was a misunderstanding between the two women, who are known to each other, when a scuffle ensued.

Callender reportedly sustained lacerations about her body and was reportedly bitten by Pompey.

When questioned on her injuries, Callender revealed that she lost three of her finger nails when Pompey allegedly pulled her out of her vehicle.

She reportedly sustained bruises to her hand and feet and received a wound above her eye when she was allegedly struck by Pompey.

Both woman were granted bail in the sum of $80,000 and are expected to return to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on April 17, 2018.

Callender was previously before the Court on March 15 of this year charged with assaulting Malika Holder.

Callendar was also arrested for allegedly harbouring fugitive Troy Anthony Thomas, who was wanted for the murder, in the United States, of a 20-year-old who was gunned downed in front of a party.

The same day an arrest warrant was issued for her in connection with a threatening behaviour charge.