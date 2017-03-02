Machel dethroned as T&T’s Road March king …MX Prime’s mega hit storms to victory

(Trinidad Express) The three-year reign of Soca superstar Machel Montano is over. The band Ultimate Rejects has won the Road March 2017 title with their smash hit “Full Extreme”.

The song ruled the stage as it was played a total of 556 times, solidifying predictions that it would be the anthem for revellers.

It’s closest competitors were two soca hits from Montano, whose “Your Time Now”, was played 72 times, and “Beat It” played 18 times.

Ultimate Rejects is led by Edghill Thomas (MX Prime).

The Road March 2017 results were released by the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) yesterday.

TUCO in a media release by public relations officer Steve Pascall sent its congratulations to Thomas.

Montano has won the road march title eight times, including over the last three years, tying the record held by Austin Lyons (Super Blue, formerly Blue Boy).