Locked away: Life of prisoners on Christmas Day

By Vahnu Manikchand The Christmas holiday is usually when persons spend time and make memories with their families and loved-ones. However, there are some because...
Jagdeo urges Guyanese to remain resilient in face of struggles
Opposition Leader Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, in his Christmas message, has wished the nation a prosperous Christmas. Dr Jagdeo also reflected on the past year and...
President wishes peace, goodwill to Guyanese
For most, Guyanese from all walks of life woke up today full of cheer as they celebrate Christmas, however mere. And President David Granger is...
Alert: Heavy rainfall, flooding anticipated for Christmas, past boxing day
Heavy rainfall, flooding in low lying and poorly drained areas is anticipated for Sunday December 25, 2016 to Wednesday December 28, 2016, with the...
President interacts with Christmas shoppers, vendors
President David Granger, today, took a walk along Regent Street, the City’s main shopping hub, where he mingled with vendors, business proprietors and citizens,...
Amerindian customary lands overlapped by mining concessions – APA report
Most Amerindian villages are finding that their untitled customary lands are being overlapped by logging and mining concessions, the Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) said...
‘Shade houses’ a viable agricultural option for flood prone villages
− Adels Resort leading the way Sustainable farming using the ‘shade house’ technique is gaining popularity, and youths participating in the Hinterland Employment and Youth...
Lindener fined for breaking 2am curfew
Brian Durga of Industrial Area, Mackenzie, Linden, was fined $15,000 for disturbing the peace, when he pleaded guilty to playing loud music past the...
Marudi miners: Govt silent while we are blocked from mining, mistreated
A group of small-scale miners in Marudi Mountains, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) are complaining that they are being barred from mining in the...
Police unearth gun, ammo in Houston
A tip-off from a civilian led the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to the discovery of a firearm and matching ammunition in Houston, Greater Georgetown. The...