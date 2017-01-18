LETTER: Parliamentarian frustrated with GTT’s DSL service

Dear Editor,

We wish to bring to the attention of the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) and ask that urgent action be taken as it relates to Guyana Telephone & Telegraph (GTT) inefficient and sometimes excessively frustrating DSL service.

It is known that at different times of the day and night, households and businesses experience an inability to access GTT’s DSL broadband service which is paid for by their customers. It is also interesting to note that there is no reimbursement offered by GTT for the loss of hours of use when these interruptions occur; notably the frequency of such occurrences has significantly increased over the recent past, forcing customers to resort to additional charges to stay in active communication by paying for the 4G services offered by GTT.

This begs the question asked by members of the public seeking representation on this matter, whether GTT is forcing customers to pay double?

During the break of the January 5, 2017 sitting of Parliament, I informally spoke to Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes about the matter and she promised to engage GTT. It is clear nothing has changed since then. The PUC must act to protect the consumers and ensure that this provider fulfils its contractual obligations.

Sincerely,

Bishop Juan Edghill

PPP/C M.P., Sectoral Spokesperson on Infrastructure

Editor’s note: A copy of this letter will be forwarded to GTT for comments/clarification.