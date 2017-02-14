Jilted husband burns down home after family left over alleged abuse

A Covent Garden family is now counting their losses after the head of the house, reportedly set it alight during the wee hours of this morning.

Based on reports received, the fire began at around 04:00hrs on the wooden two storey lot 89 Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara home. It was reportedly started by 52-year-old Rampersaud Seepersaud.

According to family members who reside next door to the completely destroyed home, it was around 04:30hrs that they noticed the blaze and notified the Guyana Fire Service, who responded promptly but were still unable to save the home.

Inews understands that during the entire ordeal, the man who allegedly set the house alight was standing calmly in front of the yard, watching it burn. He then began to shout for his sister-in-law who lives next door.

The online publication was told that no one except the man was at home at the time ordeal since two weeks prior, his wife of 15-years had moved out with her two children because Seepersaud had allegedly abused her.

Relatives of Seepersaud reported that not only is he abusive, but he is an alcoholic that would usually threaten to burn his home as well as his sister-in-law’s home down.

This morning was the first time he reportedly acted on that threat, a family member told Inews.

When police arrived at the scene, they took statements from the relevant persons and Seepersaud was apprehended to assist with investigations. (Ramona Luthi)