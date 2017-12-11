Jason Abdulla jailed for faeces assault on Freddie Kissoon

…McCoy, Hinds found not guilty

Kwame McCoy and Sean Hinds were found not guilty of committing common assault on Columnist, Freddie Kissoon, while Opposition People’s Progressive Party member Jason Abdulla was jailed for six months.

McCoy, 41, of 336 Section ‘A’ Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD), Hinds, 52 of 2548 North Ruimveldt, Georgetown and Abdulla, 25, of 56 James and Barr Streets, Albouystown, Georgetown were all charged in February of last year for allegedly throwing faeces on Kissoon in May of 2010.

City Magistrate Judy Latchman in her ruling on Monday sentenced Abdulla to six months in prison emphasising the need for similar offenses not to be committed. She also noted to the Court that the victim will forever remember what happened to him.

However, before the sentence was handed down, Attorney for Abdulla, Glenn Hanoman pleaded for leniency for his client.

Kissoon was driving on the corners of Robb and Light Street, Georgetown on the day the reported incident occurred.

Kissoon had detailed that he was at the time of the attack returning to his parked car after stopping at a supermarket.

He said that as he was about to enter his car at around 07:00hrs that evening, he was approached and a bowl of faeces was thrown to his face.

The columnist reportedly attempted to follow the culprit; however the man allegedly boarded a white car in the vicinity of the Merriman’s Mall.