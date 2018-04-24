IPL: Rashid and Kaul sink Mumbai in chase of 119

Sunrisers Hyderabad 118 (Williamson 29, Yusuf 29, Markande 2-15) beat Mumbai Indians 87 (Suryakumar 34, Kaul 3-23, Rashid 2-11) by 31 runs

Defending 118 – their second-lowest total in IPL history – a depleted Sunrisers Hyderabad attack systematically dismantled Mumbai Indians for 87 at the Wankhede Stadium, to hand the hosts their fifth loss in six games. Sunrisers’ win was also the second-lowest total successfully defended in the IPL, and only the third time all 20 wickets had fallen in the tournament’s 11-season history. Mumbai’s 87 was their lowest ever IPL score.

Legspinner Rashid Khan’s 2 for 11 – a spell that included 16 dot balls, six of which comprised a maiden over – stifled Mumbai’s chase in the middle, after which their Indian fast bowlers – Siddarth Kaul and Basil Thampi – ran through the hosts’ lower order. What made Sunrisers’ bowling effort all the more remarkable was the absence of the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Billy Stanlake from their XI. (Excerpt from ESPNcricinfo)